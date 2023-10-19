Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.80. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $381.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.48.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

