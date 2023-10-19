BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Shares Up 6.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 47,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 26,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

BiomX Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BiomX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BiomX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BiomX by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in BiomX by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

