Bitcoiva (BCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $372,940.89

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $101.28 million and $372,940.89 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.31 or 0.00022194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,440.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.00801658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00150363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00013296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.29959812 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $562,182.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.