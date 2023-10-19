BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $290.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.13 and a 200-day moving average of $307.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

