BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,778,039,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $616.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $569.28 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

