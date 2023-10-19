Blue Safari Group Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading 41.1% Higher

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSGAU – Get Free Report) rose 41.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Stock Up 41.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

