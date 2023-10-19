BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.37 and last traded at C$16.42. 116,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 188,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.44.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.55.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th.

