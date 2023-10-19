Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Up 3.2%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 45,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 151,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bone Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Bone Biologics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 262,795 shares in the last quarter.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

