Brighton Jones LLC Buys 83 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $455.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.75 and a 200-day moving average of $407.26. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

