Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.