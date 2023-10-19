Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

