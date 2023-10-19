Brighton Jones LLC Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.