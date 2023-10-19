Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,005 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $44,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

