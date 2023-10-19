Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,124 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $250,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $316.97 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

