Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 77,929 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,929 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $37,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $370.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.23 and a 200 day moving average of $304.13. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $370.73.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.16%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock valued at $22,153,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

