BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 578,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, for a total transaction of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $77.43 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.