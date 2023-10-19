Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,279,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

