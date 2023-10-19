Callahan Advisors LLC Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

