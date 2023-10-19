Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after buying an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

COF stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $447,931.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,028,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

