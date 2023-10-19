Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of CLRB opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
