Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CLRB opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

About Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.