Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 320,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellectis

Cellectis Stock Down 1.5 %

Cellectis stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 387.07% and a negative return on equity of 71.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,660 shares during the last quarter. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.