Cementos Argos S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Shares of CMTOY stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

