Cerillion (LON:CER) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,675 ($20.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.55) to GBX 1,675 ($20.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

LON CER opened at GBX 1,200 ($14.66) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,233.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,262.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of £354.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3,076.92 and a beta of 1.02. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 953.20 ($11.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,520 ($18.57).

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

