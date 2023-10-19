Cerillion (LON:CER) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cerillion (LON:CER – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,675 ($20.46) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($16.55) to GBX 1,675 ($20.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CER
Cerillion Stock Performance
About Cerillion
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cerillion
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.