Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.2 %

CTHR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

