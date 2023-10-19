Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 845,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.23.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.