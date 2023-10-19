Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 1.8%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Approximately 83,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 130,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

