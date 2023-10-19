Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPK. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 1.3 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $92.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 499,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

