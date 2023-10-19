Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.07. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

