Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.53

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 545112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $925.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,388,000 after buying an additional 1,841,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 127,804.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,777,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,999,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,242 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $6,543,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.