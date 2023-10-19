China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

