China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Up 90%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) was up 90% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

China Health Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

About China Health Industries

(Get Free Report)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: HLJ Huimeijia, Humankind, and others. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Health Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Health Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.