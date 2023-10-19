Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,840.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,877.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

