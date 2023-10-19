Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $215.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

