Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.