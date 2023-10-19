Codex Capital L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Codex Capital L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.69. The company has a market cap of $442.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.