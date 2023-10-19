Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Trading Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Get Colicity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Colicity

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colicity stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Colicity Company Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.