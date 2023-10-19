Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $90,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

