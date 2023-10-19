Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 4.2 %
CHCI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.01. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
