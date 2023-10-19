Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 4.2 %

CHCI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.01. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.