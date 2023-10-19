Contrasting Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 17.61% 9.85% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cincinnati Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $15.28 million 2.45 $1.42 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $79.83 million 1.18 $17.76 million $1.49 6.05

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

