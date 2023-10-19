Contrasting SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

SHF has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.59%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 31.92 -$3.78 million N/A N/A SHF $9.48 million 3.32 -$35.13 million ($2.35) -0.29

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -1,864.84% -464.64% -229.88% SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43%

Summary

SHF beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.