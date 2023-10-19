Contrasting Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 1 5 0 2.83 Agricultural Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $88.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.55%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Agricultural Bank of China.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 15.25% 15.17% 0.81% Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.5%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Agricultural Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and Agricultural Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $48.71 billion 2.17 $13.54 billion $5.77 10.16 Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A $0.56 0.67

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Agricultural Bank of China. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agricultural Bank of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Agricultural Bank of China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

