Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 336,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 329.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 281,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

