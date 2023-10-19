Credit Agricole S A Buys 800 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

TECK opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

