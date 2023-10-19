Credit Agricole S A Invests $59,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

