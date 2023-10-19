Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.23 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48.
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.
