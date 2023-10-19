Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $65.23 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

