Credit Agricole S A Purchases 230 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

