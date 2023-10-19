Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,101,000 after buying an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

