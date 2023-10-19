Critical Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bancorp 30.71% 23.87% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Bancorp has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $204.59 million 3.59 $75.09 million N/A N/A Bancorp $413.98 million 4.46 $130.21 million $3.02 11.27

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards. The company also provides secured loans and lines of credit, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; unsecured loans and lines of credit; construction loans for residential and commercial projects; commercial vehicle and equipment leasing programs; and home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, personal installment loans, vehicle leasing, residential mortgage loans to individual customers. It offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing services for independent service organizations; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

