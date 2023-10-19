Critical Review: Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) vs. Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF)

Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) and Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Siam Cement Public pays an annual dividend of $14.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 189.0%. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Siam Cement Public pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Siam Cement Public shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siam Cement Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF 0 6 2 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Siam Cement Public and Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Given Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF is more favorable than Siam Cement Public.

Profitability

This table compares Siam Cement Public and Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siam Cement Public N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siam Cement Public and Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siam Cement Public N/A N/A N/A $27.31 0.28 Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF beats Siam Cement Public on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron. The SCG Chemicals segment manufactures and sells of olefins, polyolefins and other chemical products. The SCG Packaging segment manufacture and sells of pulp, printing and writing paper, gypsum linerboard, kraft paper and corrugated boxes. The Other segment jointly invests with leading companies in other businesses, mainly agricultural machine, automotive parts and components and steel, as well as other services. The company was founded on June 14, 1913 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund. JSMD was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

