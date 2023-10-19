Critical Survey: Onex (ONEXF) vs. Its Rivals

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Onex to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Onex and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $442.00 million $235.00 million 29.58 Onex Competitors $12.74 billion $1.30 billion 12.56

Dividends

Onex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Onex. Onex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Onex pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 32.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Onex has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex’s peers have a beta of 2.25, suggesting that their average share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Onex Competitors 1494 4411 4432 49 2.29

Onex currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.43%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,453.52%. Given Onex’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onex has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Onex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex N/A 4.28% 2.86% Onex Competitors -10.26% 7.79% 2.80%

Summary

Onex peers beat Onex on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

